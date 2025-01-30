NPCI and Enormous weaves transaction sounds into national pride through print ad

New Delhi: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which powers India’s digital payment ecosystem, partnered with Enormous to unveil a groundbreaking print campaign on Republic Day.

Faced with the challenge of unifying NPCI's diverse product portfolio, Team Enormous discovered a powerful connecting thread. The distinctive sounds of digital transactions that touch millions of Indian lives daily. This insight led to an innovative campaign that reimagines these familiar 'ting, ping, bing' notifications into a rendition of "Saare Jahan Se Accha," creating a meaningful connection between NPCI and Indians.

Recognising the central role of mobile devices in digital transactions, the team incorporated them as a cornerstone of the user experience. The print ad illustrates the journey of the national flag from its making to its widespread distribution. Through tech integration, everyday transaction sounds were transformed into a musical composition, while augmented reality brought the visual narrative to life, creating an immersive and engaging experience.

“Our mission has always been to empower India financially. This campaign transforms recognition into resonance by celebrating the familiar sounds of transactions,” said Ramesh Yadav, Chief of Marketing, NPCI. “By turning these sounds into a melody, we’ve created a connection that reflects NPCI’s silent yet significant impact.”

Enormous built on this powerful insight to conceptualise a melody crafted from transaction sounds, transforming the intangible into something both relatable and tangible. “We wanted to honour NPCI’s role in empowering millions. This melody is a song of progress - a celebration of what NPCI silently enables every single day,” said Ketan Shinde, Senior Creative Director at Enormous.

Released in top-tier publications, the campaign blends creativity with context, marking Republic Day as a moment to reflect on progress.

Team Credits:

Client: Ramesh Yadav (Chief of Marketing, NPCI)

Agency: Enormous Brands

Ashish Khazanchi (Managing Partner, Enormous)

Sandeep Patwardhan (Sr. Vice President)

Akriti Sushil Ganju (Vice President)

Ketan Shinde (Sr. Creative Director, Art)

Ankit Pathak (Sr. Creative Director, Copy)

Swapnil Vinerkar (Associate Creative Director, Art)

Darsh Parekh (Account Director)

Sanjukta Sarma Baruah (Account Executive)

Vibhor Tiwari (Sr. Copywriter)

Vedika Karpe (Sr. Copywriter)

Sanya Kothari (Sr. Art Director)

Jayesh Nijai (Art Director)