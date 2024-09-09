Nordgreen celebrates spirit of togetherness and time

Delhi: Nordgreen, the Danish watch brand, unveiled its latest ad campaign, "In moments of togetherness, time becomes a gift."

Set in the ambiance of a café, the campaign showcases a group of friends gathering to celebrate an occasion, aimed at highlighting the essence of shared moments and lasting connections.

This campaign emphasises that time transcends the mere counting of hours and minutes; it is fundamentally about the precious moments spent with loved ones. The narrative is woven around the personal interactions among friends and the exchange of a Nordgreen watch.

Riveram India serves as the exclusive distributor of Nordgreen watches in India also through all the e-commer,e platforms like Tata Cliq Luxury, Myntra, AJIO, Nykaa, Amazon, Flipkart and also through their official website.

"We are excited to launch a campaign that deeply resonates with our core values of connection and timeless elegance," said Sana Khan, Co-founder of Riveram India. "This film is a homage to all those moments that build enduring relationships and celebrate the joy of togetherness."

The campaign features Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu.

"Collaborating with Nordgreen is an opportunity to endorse more than a brand—it's a chance to propagate a belief in the importance of cherished moments," stated Sandhu. "This campaign holds a special place in my heart as it beautifully captures the essence of shared experiences and enduring memories."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_h57gzpbam/?igsh=MWlxM2swZjY4c24ydQ==