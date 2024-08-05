Noise encourages to embrace external noises to achieve success

Delhi: Noise, India’s connected lifestyle brand, released its latest brand campaign, “Made of Noise”, featuring its brand ambassadors, Virat Kohli, and Taapsee Pannu.

Whether it is cheers, criticism, opinions, or feedback, the campaign focuses on how these external noises also shape an individual, making them stronger, more resilient, and ultimately more formidable.

“Made of Noise” aims to recognise the power of external voices. The campaign aims to emphasise that the interplay between internal and external noise is essential to personal growth, shaping who we are and what we achieve.

The "Made of Noise" campaign aims to celebrate the idea that we are all made by the sounds that surround us—every voice, positive or negative, contributes to our development and drives us toward success.

Conceptualised in-house, the campaign spotlights its brand ambassadors, who are showcased resonating their journey with the new brand message. While they echo the belief of "Listening to the Noise Within" to mark their success, at the same time, they have embraced external voices of encouragement and criticism to pave their path for growth and milestones.

With a voiceover by Taapsee Pannu, the film showcases the ambassadors as they navigate the pressure from the outside world and how they harness it to achieve success.

Commenting on the campaign, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “At Noise, we’ve always believed in ‘Listening to our inner Noise.’ Over the past decade, this philosophy has driven us to innovate and lead. But as we celebrate 10 years, we also recognize that external voices play an equally important role in our growth when embraced positively. The 'Made of Noise' campaign embodies this philosophy, highlighting how every noise, whether internal or external, can drive us towards excellence. Our Noisemakers - Virat Kohli and Taapsee Pannu are not just ambassadors but epitomise this belief, perfectly reflecting the essence of harnessing every noise to fuel their pursuit of excellence. This campaign is a tribute to everyone who uses the world's noise to rise above and succeed.”