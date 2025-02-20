Nivea India ropes in Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Luminous Even Glow collection

New Delhi: Nivea announced its foray into the evolved skincare category with Samantha Ruth Prabhu as their ambassador and introduced the Luminous Even Glow range.

At the heart of the range is the brand’s patented technology - thiamidol, an ingredient clinically proven to reduce dark spots, hyperpigmentation and enhance skin radiance in two weeks.

Nivea unveiled this skincare range through a TVC featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In a statement, Nivea said that the film captures Samantha embracing her skincare journey with confidence, authenticity and care - values that align seamlessly with Nivea’s philosophy. As the narrative unfolds, she takes charge of her skin, culminating in a luminous glow.

The range includes - a serum, night cream, day cream and face wash. Apart from thiamidol, the range is infused with actives like salicylic acid, green tea and hyaluronic acid.

Geetika Mehta, Managing Director of Nivea India, stated, “In a country where 37% of people grapple with hyperpigmentation daily, the need for effective skincare solutions is more pressing than ever. With the launch of the new range, we bring to India a breakthrough formulation powered by our patented thiamidol technology - designed to visibly reduce dark spots and restore skin’s natural radiance.”

She added, “We are also delighted to have Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the face of this launch. Just like Nivea, she believes in embracing one’s true self while striving for the best, making this partnership a natural fit.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “Nivea has been a trusted name for me and my family for years, making this partnership incredibly special. Skincare, for me, is about consistency and care - choosing products that are both effective and gentle. The Luminous Even Glow range stands out because it doesn’t just reduce dark spots; it enhances skin’s natural radiance with science-backed innovation. What makes this collaboration even more meaningful is Nivea’s deep-rooted philosophy of care, which aligns perfectly with my own approach to beauty. I’m excited for everyone to experience this transformative range and embrace their glow with confidence.”

