Niva Bupa new ‘Ab India Karega Rise’ campaign

New Delhi: Niva Bupa, a health insurance company, announced the launch of its digital campaign, ‘Ab India Karega Rise, ’ centered around its new health insurance product, ‘Rise. ’

According to Niva Bupa, with Rise, a health insurance product, it aims to offer an affordable, comprehensive and tailor-made solution for the middle-class.

Nimish Agrawal, Executive Vice-President and CMO, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, said, “At Niva Bupa, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. Rise is not only a step forward in bridging the insurance gap for India’s missing middle, but it also aligns with the Government’s mission of Insurance for All by 2047.”

He added, “‘Ab India Karega Rise’ is more than just a campaign – it is a movement that emphasises the importance of health insurance as an essential step towards progress. Health should never be a barrier to success. With Rise, we are empowering the people of India to secure their future and live with the peace of mind they deserve.”

The film has been conceptualised by Glue Creatives and is available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam languages.

The campaign: