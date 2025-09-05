Nike revives ‘Just Do It’ for a new generation with ‘Why Do It?’

New Delhi: Nike has reintroduced its long-running slogan ‘Just Do It’ to a younger audience through a new global campaign titled ‘Why Do It?’.

The initiative is presented as a reframing of greatness, described not as an outcome, but as a choice, encouraging young athletes to define their own path in sport. It also draws on the legacy of the original 1988 tagline, which became a cultural marker in advertising and sport.

The launch film features athletes including Carlos Alcaraz, Saquon Barkley, LeBron James, Rayssa Leal and Qinwen Zheng. The narrative highlights themes of persistence, setbacks and authenticity, portraying competition as both collaboration and personal courage.

“‘Just Do It’ isn’t just a slogan, it’s a spirit that lives in every heartbeat of sport. It’s the belief that, together, we can inspire, unite and elevate ourselves beyond what we thought possible,” said Nicole Graham, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer. “With ‘Why Do It?,’ we’re igniting that spark for a new generation, daring them to step forward with courage, trust in their own potential and discover the greatness that unfolds the moment they decide to begin.”

Athletes featured in the film also underline the message. “Greatness is something you earn with every choice, every workout and every comeback,” said Super Bowl champion running back Saquon Barkley. “I’ve had to fight through setbacks, but that’s what makes the journey real and uniquely yours.”

“You won’t make every shot and you won’t win every game,” said women’s basketball player Caitlin Clark. “But every time you step on the court and compete, you have a chance to be great.”

“Tennis teaches you quickly that you can’t control everything, but you can always choose to fight for that next point,” added Spanish tennis champion Carlos Alcaraz. “Sport is about that courage to keep going, to stay fearless and to believe in yourself no matter the pressure or the moment.”

Since its debut in 1988, Just Do It has been used in campaigns featuring both everyday athletes and global icons such as Michael Jordan, Serena Williams and Kobe Bryant. Nike’s earlier work included the 1995 If You Let Me Play campaign, which addressed access to sport for girls, and more recent pieces such as Dream Crazy (2018).

