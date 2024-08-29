Nike releases ‘Winning is Winning’ follow-up film for Paralympics 2024

New Delhi: Nike is following up its previous Olympic-themed 'Winning isn’t for everyone' campaign with a new 30-second spot titled 'Winning is winning,' ahead of the Paralympic Games.

The ad emphasises the fierce competitiveness of Paralympians, dispelling any notion that their mentality differs from Olympic athletes.

Narrated by Italian fencer Bebe Vio, the ad features German long jumper Markus Rehm, American sprinter Beatriz Hatz, and Spanish swimmer Nuria Marques.

Created by Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam, the campaign will run throughout the Paralympics, which begins in Paris today.

Christian Baur, associate creative director at Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam, reminds viewers that Paralympians, like all athletes, are driven by a desire to win.

A Nike spokesperson added that the brand's mission is to expand human potential through innovation, sustainability, and community impact.