Nike believes victory is fueled by ‘Winning Isn’t For Everyone’ mindset

Delhi: Nike believes that the world’s best athletes aren't just motivated by the idea of winning — they are relentlessly fueled by it. That mindset is on display in Nike’s summer 2024 campaign, “Winning Isn’t for Everyone.”

Nike and a collective of its athletes aim to show the world what passion for winning means, and that celebrating the pursuit of victory can be the ultimate source of inspiration for all athletes.

The insights for the campaign came directly from Nike athletes, who were clear that if you don’t want to win, you’ve already lost. Their competitive spirit isn’t something to be apologetic about.

USWNT footballer Sophia Smith said she didn’t see the point in doing something unless she was doing it to win.

"I’m addicted to winning," said NBA player Victor Wembanyama. "The chase is what I love and what I live for."

Runner Sha'Carri Richardson said her desire to win comes from remembering what it feels like to lose — and never wanting to feel that way again.

World record holder Jakob Ingebrigtsen said, "Every part of me is about winning, it's the most important thing, and it’s what I’m going to chase.”

Lebron James said, “As long as I'm out there on the floor, I'm trying to be the greatest ever.”

The campaign debuted on July 19, leading with a film narrated by Willem Dafoe and featuring Nike athletes such as Giannis, LeBron, Jakob, Sha'Carri, Serena Williams, Qinwen Zheng, A’ja Wilson, and Vini Jr.

“This is about celebrating the voice of the athlete,” said Nicole Graham, Chief Marketing Officer at Nike. “It’s a story about what it takes to be the best. The legacies that have yet to be shaped. And the dreams that will be made real. It reminds the world that there's nothing wrong with wanting to win.”

In addition to the anthem, “Winning Isn’t for Everyone” includes athlete extension films, images, social media extensions and out of home advertising in cities worldwide.

“Nike’s story starts with the athlete story. It always has. And it always will," said Graham. “‘Winning Isn’t for Everyone’ shows that anyone can be a winner, if they are willing to do what it takes.”