Nihar Naturals Shanti Badam Amla celebrates World Literacy Day

Delhi: In celebration of World Literacy Day, Nihar Naturals Shanti Badam Amla unveiled its latest digital film. This inspiring narrative aims to shine a light on the transformative power of education.

The new digital video portrays the role of education through the journey of a young girl who leverages her education to assist her mother in preparing for a crucial loan interview. This moment is not just about securing a loan but about realizing a dream—the dream of opening the first ladies' tailor shop in their village. Through this narrative, the film illustrates how education can uplift not just individuals, but entire families and communities.

Speaking on the brand’s purpose of driving progress through education, Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico, said, "We believe that education is a cornerstone of progress in any society, and as a brand deeply committed to this cause, Nihar Naturals Shanti Badam Amla has made significant strides in promoting literacy in India. Through our unique English Literacy Program, which has been running for the past 5 years, we have empowered over 1.75 lakh educators, positively impacting the lives of over 15 lakh students in rural India. To date, the Nihar Shanti Pathshala Funwala program has been launched in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Rajasthan. 5% of the brand's profits go into this mission, further strengthening our commitment to creating lasting change. Our latest heart-warming digital film, launched on World Literacy Day, beautifully captures education's life-changing power and stands as a testament to the social impact of our brand’s commitment to literacy.”

The Nihar Shanti Pathshala Funwala program has been launched in partnership with LeapForWord, a non-profit organisation dedicated to enhancing English language proficiency in rural areas. This initiative uses phonetics to educate rural teachers in their mother tongue.

Commenting on the partnership, Pranil Naik, Founder at LeapForWord, said, “The Nihar Shanti Pathshala Funwala Program is an outcome of a common goal of championing the cause of progress through children’s education. The brand’s latest digital film beautifully resonates with this vision. Collaborating with Nihar Naturals Shanti Badam Amla hair oil has accelerated our outreach, from 1 district in 1 state to over 140 districts in India. With the continued support of the Nihar family across the country, we are committed to expanding this movement year after year, making a lasting difference in the lives of countless children and their communities.’’

https://youtu.be/UaVXIPwwrTg