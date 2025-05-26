NIC’s new film explores the origins of its Madagascar cocoa

New Delhi: NIC has released a new digital film that traces the journey of cocoa from Madagascar to its final form in the brand’s ice cream tubs. The film, developed using AI tools, was conceptualised and produced by Sideways in collaboration with its newly formed AI-led division, Sideways <imagine>.

Abhijit Avasthi, Founder of Sideways, commented on the idea behind the campaign:

“It is fascinating how flavours and ingredients from across the globe have made NIC ice creams their home. We simply celebrated their equally fascinating origin stories in an interesting way.”

Raj Bhandari, Director at Walko Food Company Pvt. Ltd., added, “Madagascar has long been one of our most iconic flavours, a product born from curiosity, authenticity, and craftsmanship. True to the flavour name, NIC uses only the finest chocolate sourced directly from Madagascar. When Sideways shared their vision to showcase this journey through an engaging narrative, it aligned perfectly with our ethos. This campaign brings the Madagascar story to life, offering a taste of pure indulgence in every bite.”

The film follows a series of teaser videos, also produced with AI assistance. All aspects of the direction, production and post-production were handled internally by Sideways <imagine>.

Watch the campaign film: