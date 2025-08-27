NIC introduces ice cream-controlled video game in parlours

New Delhi: Gamification has increasingly extended into everyday experiences, from fitness trackers to financial rewards programmes. Now, it has entered an unexpected space, ice cream.

NIC Ice Creams, in collaboration with Sideways, has developed an ice cream-controlled video game, called Merrython. Instead of remotes or controllers, players use actual ice cream cones fitted with custom-made, food-safe sensors. The mechanism works on speed: the quicker participants lick, the higher their chances of progressing in the game.

Early participants have compared the experience to arcade-style gaming, with some suggesting additional titles that could be incorporated into the setup.

Abhijit Avasthi, Founder of Sideways, said, “People love video games. People love ice cream. Merrython brings both together in a truly unique way…and the NIC parlour was the perfect place to do it.”

Raj Bhandari, Director of Walko Food, added, “At NIC Ice Creams, we’ve always believed ice cream should spark good taste and joy! With Merrython, we’ve turned that joy into play. It’s not just a game, it’s a celebration of childhood wonder, arcade nostalgia, and the simple thrill of competing and winning as you lick your favourite scoop.”

Watch the video :