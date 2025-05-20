New Fenesta film highlights heatwave woes with a humorous twist

New Delhi: As much of India experiences an intense summer, windows and doors brand Fenesta has released a new film under its ongoing ‘Fine. Finer. Fenesta’ campaign. Titled “Beat the Heat with Fenesta”, the short film blends humour with a functional message on energy efficiency and home insulation.

Conceptualised by The Titus Upputuru Company and directed by Titus Upputuru, the film centres around a man working from home, struggling to stay cool. The narrative follows him through a series of increasingly absurd attempts to beat the heat, ending with a scene where he sits in a bathtub full of water while working on his laptop. The punchline arrives with the line: “Running out of ideas to stay cool? Switch to Fenesta Windows and Doors.”

Susmita Nag, Head of Marketing at Fenesta, said, “We’re always exploring creative ways to communicate the everyday comfort and value Fenesta brings to homes. This film humorously reflects what many of us face during peak summers when even ACs seem to fail, often due to poor-quality windows and doors. Through playful storytelling, we highlight how choosing the finest Fenesta can make all the difference.”

Director Titus Upputuru added, “Fenesta products are a great solution to block out the heat and keep interiors cool. This was a joy to direct—we wanted the humour to feel unexpected and organic. The final shot, with the duck staring at the protagonist’s bizarre bathtub moment, still cracks us up!”

The film is now live across Fenesta’s digital channels and addresses how improved fenestration can contribute to home comfort, especially during extreme weather conditions.

Watch the campaign films: