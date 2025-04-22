Advertisment

0

Ad Craft

Netflix cheers up ‘udaas’ Khali in latest WrestleMania promo

Written and produced by One Hand Clap agency, the campaign shows Khali trying to create social media content and make reels, appear on reality shows, work 9-to-5 job

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
Wrestlemania Khali ad
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

New Delhi: Wrestler Khali has joined hands with Netflix for the latest promo film of WrestleMania.

Written and produced in-house by the agency One Hand Clap, the campaign features Khali trying his hand at a variety of activities — from creating social media content and making reels to appearing on reality shows and working a 9-to-5 job.

Yet, he admits that nothing quite matches the excitement of his WWE days, and upon discovering that WrestleMania is now streaming on Netflix, his enthusiasm comes rushing back. 

Naveed Manakkodan, Co-Founder, One Hand Clap, said, “This is the third time we’ve worked with Khali, and all I can say is I can’t wait to work with him for the fourth time."

Tarunark Vyas, Group Creative Manager, One Hand Clap, said, “The idea was about showing the human side of Khali — the gentle giant who needed a real spark to come alive again. WrestleMania gave us the perfect canvas to bring that story to life.”

Watch the video:

promo WrestleMania Khali Netflix
Advertisment
 