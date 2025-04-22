Netflix cheers up ‘udaas’ Khali in latest WrestleMania promo

New Delhi: Wrestler Khali has joined hands with Netflix for the latest promo film of WrestleMania.

Written and produced in-house by the agency One Hand Clap, the campaign features Khali trying his hand at a variety of activities — from creating social media content and making reels to appearing on reality shows and working a 9-to-5 job.

Yet, he admits that nothing quite matches the excitement of his WWE days, and upon discovering that WrestleMania is now streaming on Netflix, his enthusiasm comes rushing back.

Naveed Manakkodan, Co-Founder, One Hand Clap, said, “This is the third time we’ve worked with Khali, and all I can say is I can’t wait to work with him for the fourth time."

Tarunark Vyas, Group Creative Manager, One Hand Clap, said, “The idea was about showing the human side of Khali — the gentle giant who needed a real spark to come alive again. WrestleMania gave us the perfect canvas to bring that story to life.”

Watch the video:



