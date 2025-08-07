Nestlé MILKMAID’s new TVC brings sweet stories to life

New Delhi: Nestlé MILKMAID has released a new television commercial celebrating the experience of preparing homemade desserts. Directed by filmmaker Ram Madhvani, the film explores the emotional resonance of family cooking moments while featuring MILKMAID’s updated reusable pack.

The film shows families coming together to make desserts, highlighting how shared kitchen routines can create lasting memories. Alongside this narrative, the commercial introduces MILKMAID’s new resealable packaging designed for ease of use and storage in everyday kitchens.

Manav Sahni, Head, Dairy Business, Nestlé India, said, “MILKMAID enjoys a timeless legacy that lives on in kitchens across India. With every generation, it has reinvented itself while staying true to the promise of great taste. With this film, we celebrate the joy of homemade desserts and inform the consumers how MILKMAID, with its signature taste elevates their flavour.”

Director Ram Madhvani added, “It’s always special to work with a legacy brand like MILKMAID that has been part of our kitchens for generations. Through this film, we wanted to capture the simple yet deep emotions that come alive when families cook together. It’s about celebrating everyday moments that become lasting memories, made sweeter with MILKMAID.”

Watch the campaign film: