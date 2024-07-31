Nestasia unleashes of ‘Joy Of Nesting In’ with Sanya Malhotra

New Delhi: Nestasia has announced the launch of a campaign that aims to introduce new kitchen, dining, and decor collections.

At the heart of the campaign is actor Sanya Malhotra who portrays a homebody who finds the “Joy Of Nesting In” (JONI) a feeling beyond the “Joy Of Missing Out” (JOMO).

The campaign unfolds with Malhotra balancing the temptation of social engagements against the allure of her curated home. In one scene, she gracefully dances in the kitchen, transforming everyday tasks into moments of artistic expression. The rhythmic clinking of pots and pans blends harmoniously with her movements are aimed at painting a picture of culinary creativity and personal fulfillment.

In another vignette, Malhotra is seen arranging flowers on a adorned dining table with Nestasia dinnerware. The scene unfolds revealing a laid out tablescape.

A third visual of her stopping in her tracks on her way out to enjoy a vacation shows her being overtaken by the beauty of the art and decor in her living room. It makes her smile and forget that she ever needed a vacation. Her lounge decorated with Nestasia’s newest decor objects and art becomes her sanctuary she doesn’t want to leave and she feels JONI.

Commenting on the same, Aditi and Anurag Aggarwal, founders of Nestasia, added, “We wanted to capture the essence of JONI - Joy Of Nesting In. Sanya’s warmth and on-screen presence beautifully amplify the emotion, making it irresistible to create a beautiful home with our latest collections of vibrant and design driven products across dining, decor and kitchen."

Speaking on the occasion, Malhotra added, "Turning my home into a beautiful space with Nestasia has been an absolute joy! From dancing in my kitchen to hosting dinners, every moment feels like a celebration of creativity and comfort. Honestly, with a space this beautiful, who needs to go out?”