Nescafe Sunrise pays tribute to dedicated coffee farmers in its latest campaign

New Delhi: Nescafe Sunrise’s latest campaign celebrates coffee farmers for their dedication in growing coffee. The campaign, through the films directed by Mr. George K Antoney and produced by Kadhai Films, pays a tribute to the farmers. It highlights their association with Nestlé agronomists who work closely with these farmers, as a part of the Nescafe Plan.

As a part of the campaign, Nescafe Sunrise has released five new packs with the pictures of five coffee farmers from the coffee-growing region in Karnataka, who are a part of Nescafe Plan. These packs also have a QR Code. Once scanned, these QR codes further narrate the stories of these farmers and their journey with Nestlé India.

Tamil:

Kannada:

Telugu:

The Nescafe Plan was introduced in India in 2012, aimed at developing good agricultural practices and sustainable management of landscapes, enhancing biodiversity in coffee farms. It blends the valuable traditional knowledge of coffee cultivation with modern scientific practices to aid sustainable growth of coffee in the region. Nestlé India works closely with around 5,000 coffee farmers in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala through the Nescafe Plan.

Talking about the campaign, Mr. Sunayan Mitra, Director, Coffee and Beverages business, Nestlé India, said “Behind every delightful cup of Nescafé, there are coffee farmers whose hard work and dedication contribute to the exceptional taste of our coffee. On this International Coffee Day, we pay tribute to these remarkable farmers by sharing their stories on our jars and through this beautiful campaign crafted with love by our teams at Nestlé and Dentsu Creative Webchutney. The coffee farmers are the backbone for our Nescafe Plan. They have helped us gain immense consumer love and trust for our brands by upholding the safety and quality of our products. This campaign is a homage to their perseverance and dedication, and I hope that it will be appreciated by our consumers.”

Mr. Vidya Sankar, Senior Vice President, Dentsu Creative said “This campaign is centred on the hard work of coffee farmers and the collaborative work between Nestlé India and the coffee farmers. It also shines the spotlight on the contributions made by coffee farmers to our society and how they impact the consumer's experience while they enjoy a delicious cup of Nescafé Sunrise. Set amidst verdant green coffee plantations in Coorg, the film is an ode to every coffee farmer, the backbone of the coffee industry.”