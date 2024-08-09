Nescafe Sunrise addresses morning’s precious moments

New Delhi: Nescafe Sunrise and AutumnGrey, a Grey company, introduced its latest campaign for the Telugu market that aims to celebrate not just the perfect coffee but the cherished moments it creates.

The brand found that in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana-specific (APTS) region, dialects change every few kilometers, and languages play a significant role in expressing affection. The protagonists of the film hail from different areas within this region, and the film takes a dive into their mornings, where they playfully correct—or rather, teach—each other their languages. Morning rituals are essential for any couple, offering moments to connect and strengthen their bond.

Anusha Shetty, Chairperson, group CEO, Grey India, said, "Receiving a brief for the South and working closely with the Nescafe Sunrise team on a beautiful film that celebrates strong coffee and strong bonds was a fulfilling emotion."

The campaign aims to highlight the beauty of strong coffee and even stronger connections, bringing joy and warmth to life.

Anusha Shetty – Chairperson, group CEO, Grey India

Sandipan Bhattacharyya - Managing Director C Chief Creative Officer, Grey India Ketan Desai – Chief Operating Officer, Grey India

Entire Team – Anwesha Guha, Atul Pathak, Dhananjay Thakur, Harish Kumar, Jane Sequeria, Jayalakshmi M, Karthik Bhattarahalli, Mithun Cotha, Nishanth Ananthram, Nishant Sethi, Raviraj Shetty, Sagar Pawar, Sandhya Gurung, Sandya Lomati, Sharvi Shetty, Shaik Abdul Afzal Hussain, Vasanthra M, Vibha Ravichandran