Neeraj Chopra features in Fixderma’s new take on skincare and consistency

New Delhi: Fixderma has launched a new campaign featuring Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, focusing on the link between consistency, discipline and skincare.

Titled Glow Like a Champion, the campaign introduces the brand’s latest Tomaglow range, a skincare trio consisting of a cleanser, serum and cream formulated with clinically backed White Tomato Extract.

The short film follows Chopra through his training regimen alongside his skincare routine, positioning both as outcomes of dedication rather than instant results. The story is presented as a slice-of-life narrative intended to connect skincare with the perseverance often associated with sport.

Directed by Viewfindr Films, the campaign is being shared across platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and Meta, accompanied by content from influencers and skincare professionals.

Fixderma was also the official skincare sponsor of the recently held Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, an international javelin competition, using the event as a platform to introduce the Tomaglow range and extend the campaign’s visibility.

The campaign also includes emerging javelin athletes Sahil Silwal and Rohit Yadav, offering a more relatable angle alongside Neeraj Chopra’s presence.

“With Tomaglow, we are breaking away from the superficial glow narrative and rooting it in something deeper, discipline and skin health,” said Shaily Mehrotra, CEO and Founder, Fixderma. “Glow Like a Champion is more than a tagline; it’s a belief that glow is an outcome of effort, not just aesthetics. Neeraj Chopra was the natural choice for this story, he represents resilience and authenticity in every frame.”

“With this campaign, we are proud to extend Tomaglow’s positioning beyond ingredients, into inspiration. This range speaks to modern consumers, those who seek clinically backed products and live by consistency. Partnering with Neeraj Chopra enables us to connect with audiences who value performance across every aspect of their lives,” said Anurag Mehrotra, Director, Fixderma.

Watch the campaign films: