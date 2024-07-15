Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu portray the power of progress with Visa’s ‘Small steps, Olympic dreams’ film

New Delhi: Ahead of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, Visa has unveiled its new campaign ‘Small steps, Olympic dreams’ with Olympic champions Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu.

A first collaboration with both Team Visa Athletes, the campaign emphasises the power of small steps taken every day that can help people achieve bigger ambitions.

The campaign features a 1-minute film that follows Chopra and Sindhu as they prepare, compete, and triumph in their respective sports – with Visa as a partner through their journey.

The visuals of the ad film spotlight that the dream run of champions such as Chopra and Sindhu also began with a single step and a big dream.

Sujatha V. Kumar, Head – Marketing, India and South Asia, Visa, said, “At Visa we believe in a core tenet that anyone can make it – and our aim is to help them reach their goals. The ‘Small steps, Olympic dreams’ campaign with Olympic champions Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu beautifully illustrates the myriad efforts that have helped them realise their Olympic dreams. Through this campaign, we encourage Indians to invest in themselves, assuring them that Visa is a secure partner by their side, one secure transaction at a time, dedicated to getting them closer to where they want to be.”

Chopra said, “I'm really excited to take part in the Paris Olympics, which will be my second appearance at the Games, a dream that I had since I was a little boy. Brand Visa's ‘Small steps, Olympic dreams’ campaign, which showcases the power of dreaming big, is one that I’m honoured to be a part of, and I hope this campaign empowers and inspires young athletes to work hard towards their goals.”

Sindhu added, "Having been part of Team Visa for several years, I've witnessed firsthand how Visa transforms lives through small steps, a core value that inspires me to make a difference. As I gear up for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, I am thrilled to continue being a part of Visa's new endeavours and this campaign that resonates so well with me and hopefully many others. Small steps towards a larger goal truly make a difference. This principle helps Visa in elevating a brand that uplifts and empowers people from all walks of life."

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett India, the campaign is a tribute to the determination and resilience of athletes.

Speaking about the campaign Sachin Kamble, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett India, said, “Creating a campaign that captures the spirit of progress through small steps was an extraordinary journey for us. By highlighting the journey of Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu, we aimed to show that each small step can lead to and culminate in remarkable achievements. This narrative aligns perfectly with Visa's brand ethos of empowering individuals to move forward confidently, and we hope it inspires millions to chase their dreams, knowing that Visa is there to support them every step of the way.”

The ad film will be showcased on mass media across Television, YouTube, social media and OTT platforms. This campaign will be launched in India’s 20 cities for a period of 1 month via Television.