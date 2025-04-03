Neena Gupta turns into feisty mother-in-law in Liebherr’s latest campaign

New Delhi: Liebherr Refrigerators has launched its latest campaign, featuring actress Neena Gupta.

The campaign aims to highlight Liebherr’s advanced technology such as ‘hands-free opening,’ ‘lever handle’ and its ‘hot to cool’ feature that allows boiled milk to go straight from the burner into the fridge.

Created by ad agency Rediffusion, the campaign comprises three films that capture moments between a saas (mother-in-law) and her bahu (daughter-in-law). Neena Gupta leads the conversation, watching in admiration as her bahu multitasks with Liebherr’s smart features.

“By blending functionality with warmth through relatable, heartfelt stories, we aim to connect with our consumers on a deeper level, making Liebherr not just a product but a part of the family, as we showcase how our appliances simplify daily life and become trusted companions in every home,” said Kapil Agarwal, Managing Director - Sales, Liebherr Appliances India.

“This campaign is version 2.0 of Rediffusion’s initial campaign for Liebherr that did wonders for the brand. We have maintained the same tonality and language for the brand. Earlier it was two friends, this time we created drama around Saas and Bahu. When we narrated the script to Neena Gupta she loved them and agreed to be our brand's ambassador. She is apt for the TG we are talking to and research amongst the group highlighted her name as the unanimous choice for a mother-in-law. The films showcase innovative features like hands-free opening and hot-to-cool technology that simplify everyday life and seamlessly integrate into the modern home,” said Pramod Sharma, National Creative Director, Rediffusion.

Watch the campaign films: