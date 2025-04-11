Nayanthara and Nani find their perfect home in latest Casagrand campaign

New Delhi: Casagrand, a real estate developer in South India has onboarded actors Nayanthara and Nani as faces of its latest projects Casagrand Casamia in Chennai and Casagrand Evon in Hyderabad.

Casagrand has launched a marketing campaign, spanning print, outdoor, and digital, along with television commercials.

Diptakirti Chaudhuri, Chief Marketing Officer, Casagrand, said “At Casagrand, we believe every landmark project deserves its own distinct voice and personality, which is why we’ve consistently partnered with iconic regional celebrities who embody the essence of each community we create. With Nayanthara and Nani leading our campaigns in Chennai and Hyderabad, we’re not just showcasing homes, but curating experiences that resonate deeply with our audience. This hyper-personalised ambassador-led approach, coupled with a robust 360-degree campaign, allows us to connect with homebuyers in a meaningful, emotionally compelling way, setting a new standard for real estate marketing in India.”

Set against the sea, Casagrand Casamia’s TVC features Nayanthara as a queen guiding a fleet of Spanish Armada ships towards the shores of Chennai to live a limitless life in Pallavaram. As she announces their arrival, the crew erupts in joy.

The commercial then transitions to present-day Pallavaram, where Nayanthara introduces Casagrand Casamia, Pallavaram’s largest Spanish-themed community.

In Casagrand Evon, Nani takes centre stage, embodying the essence of an urban sanctuary in the heart of North Hyderabad. The narrative highlights Casagrand Evon’s layouts and amenities.

Watch the campaign films: