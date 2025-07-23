Navneet turns the page with ‘Ab Padhai Banegi Interesting’ campaign

New Delhi: Navneet Education has launched a new campaign titled ‘Ab Padhai Banegi Interesting’, focusing on how its long-standing Navneet Digest is adapting to contemporary learning behaviours.

The campaign presents the Digest in a new format by adding interactive features like the SMART DigiBook, a web and app tool that helps with organised study and revision.

The ad films, now live on digital platforms, depict familiar classroom scenarios where students navigate the challenge of staying focused. The campaign uses common distractions to show how the updated Digest helps make studying more interesting and effective.

“The creative idea came from a simple insight that when studies get boring, even the most mundane distractions feel exciting. We wanted to lean into that truth, not shy away from it,” said Rakesh Menon, Chief Creative Officer at FCB Interface.

The print-and-digital hybrid offering now includes chapter-wise explanations, solved examples, exercises, and revision tools.

“We’re excited to introduce the ‘Ab Padhai Banegi Interesting’ campaign, which reflects our commitment to making study time more productive and engaging for students,” said Devish Gala, President of the Educational Books division at Navneet.

“Navneet Digest has stood the test of time as a reliable study resource, and with today’s students facing more distractions than ever, we’ve enhanced the Digest to match their evolving needs. With the addition of the SMART DigiBook, students can now access interactive digital learning resources that make understanding and revising concepts even more engaging and accessible.”

Watch the campaign films :