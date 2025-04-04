Navneet Education’s Colour Blindness Detection Books ensure early identification in new campaign

New Delhi: Navneet Education has launched a new initiative to address Colour Vision Deficiency (CVD), commonly known as colour blindness.

The initiative has been conceptualised by FCB Group India and developed in collaboration with ophthalmological experts and educators.

The company has designed an early learning Colour Blindness Detection Book that integrates Ishihara-style colour vision tests into illustrations, enabling teachers and parents to identify potential colour vision deficiencies in children during the foundational years of education.

“There are an estimated 10 million children in India with colour vision deficiency,” said Dr Malgi, an ophthalmologist associated with the project. “Most of them go undiagnosed for years because the condition doesn’t visibly disrupt learning. But in reality, it affects confidence, participation, and long-term academic performance.”

“It’s rare to find a design solution that feels so seamless and necessary,” said Rakesh Menon, Chief Creative Officer, FCB Interface. “By building it into the first books children learn from, we can diagnose the problem early and provide the required support."

“As a publisher shaping the minds of millions, we felt it was our responsibility to make early learning more inclusive,” said Devish Gala, Director - Branding, Marketing and Sales, Navneet Education. “By embedding colour vision tests into the books children already use, we ensure that no child gets left behind.”

Watch the film: