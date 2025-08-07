Navi highlights rapid rise of its UPI platform in new campaign

New Delhi: Navi Technologies has launched a brand campaign centred around the growth trajectory of its payments product, Navi UPI. Titled ‘Some things grow unbelievably fast’, the campaign reflects on the app’s expansion over the past two years and describes it as India’s fastest-growing UPI platform.

Developed in collaboration with Sideways, the campaign features two television commercials that draw on surreal and humorous metaphors to convey rapid transformation, a creative approach used to parallel the product’s rise in the digital payments space.

Rajiv Naresh, CEO, Navi Technologies, said, “We’ve let Navi UPI’s growth speak for itself until now. This campaign puts a spotlight on that journey and captures our momentum in a way that’s simple and memorable. Navi UPI has reached millions in two years, but what we’re building is bigger, a sustained, fast-scaling payments destination for Indians.”

Abhijit Avasthi, Founder of Sideways, added, “The objective was to stand out with our ads from the other UPI players in the market. The fact that Navi is unlike any other UPI app is the reason why it has grown so fast. After that, it was just a matter of sprinkling some quirk and making something memorable. Having a client that placed their trust in us was the cherry on the cake.”

The films were first released on OTT platforms JioCinema and Sony LIV during the India vs. England Test match, followed by distribution across YouTube, digital platforms, print, and connected TV. Additional campaign assets, including static creatives, video content, and context-led formats, are expected to be released over the coming months across digital and offline channels.

Watch the campaign films: