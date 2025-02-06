Navbharat Times new campaign celebrates those who dare to dream and act

New Delhi: Progress is not just a destination—it’s a journey, shaped by resilience, determination, and the courage to make a difference. With its latest brand campaign, Pragati ka Partner, Navbharat Times celebrates those who dare to dream and act, transforming their lives and the world around them.

This campaign highlights the story of an extraordinary individual whose journey of progress embodies the spirit of NBT – Pragati ka Partner.

Introducing Zoya Thomas Lobo, who once was seeking alms in Mumbai’s local trains, defied all odds to become India’s first transgender photojournalist—proving that passion and perseverance can turn barriers into breakthroughs.

This real story of grit and transformation is at the heart of Pragati ka Partner. Through a multi-platform campaign spanning print, digital, OOH, and multiplexes, NBT is bringing these narratives to the forefront. A digital film, screened across leading multiplexes, ensures that these voices of progress reach and inspire audiences beyond traditional formats.

Sivakumar Sundaram (CEO, Publishing, Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd), said, “NBT stands for “Journalism of Progress” and we believe that progress is best exemplified by stories of courage and change of real people. With its latest campaign, Pragati ka Partner, Navbharat Times is celebrating such stories of progress and encouraging a positive narrative for us every morning.”

Samarth Shrivastava, Founder, BelieveTrinity added, ”The Navbharat Times campaign crafted by team BelieveTrinity is a tribute to real-life changemakers—individuals who didn’t just overcome challenges but turned them into opportunities for progress. These are not just stories; they are a reflection of Navbharat Times’ philosophy— ‘Pragati Ka Partner’, a brand that stands for progress, purpose, and people. We are honoured to bring these voices to the forefront and celebrate the relentless spirit of those who shape a better tomorrow.”