Nat Habit urges to ‘Breathe Life Into Your Beauty’ using Ayurveda

Delhi: Nat Habit announced the launch of its first brand campaign, “Breathe Life into Your Beauty.” The campaign shines a spotlight on the brand philosophy of holistic skin and hair care built on the principles of “Fresh Ayurveda” elevated for modern living.

The campaign “Breathe Life into Your Beauty” builds further on the idea of freshness and showcases how Ayurveda works at the cellular level. The campaign takes a fresh approach of “how Ayurveda works” rather than the usual narrative of “what Ayurveda legacy is.”

Swagatika Das, co-founder, Nat Habit, said, “Ayurveda triggers deep cell activation, only when harnessed fresh, pure and run through meticulous nutrition enhancing processes. We wanted Nat Habit’s first brand campaign to reflect a new language of Ayurveda. “Breathe Life into Your Beauty” builds on our existing promise of “Fresh Ayurveda”. It is a critical milestone in our journey to the Rs.300 Cr mark and is expected to recruit a new pool of naturally inclined consumers seeking authentic and effective hair and skin care solutions.”

Speaking of the campaign, Ankita Srivastava, CMO, Nat Habit, said, “The modern Indian woman is well-informed, self -assured, discerning and weary of greenwashing. We aim to establish Nat Habit as a portfolio-offering worthy of consumers’ trust by showcasing how fresh Ayurveda works in a language that is modern, real and convincing. Hence, no overclaims, just pure joy of a sensorially delightful set of products that cleanse, nourish and indulge her– breathing life into her beauty”.

Contract Advertising India conceptualised the campaign under National Creative Director Rahul Ghosh. Speaking about the campaign, he said “A fresh new perspective on Ayurveda called for a narrative that breaks the formula of naturally derived solutions. Telling a story of cells coming alive was both interesting and challenging. We managed to walk the fine line between science and traditional knowledge of Ayurveda.”

Ayan Chakraborty, Managing Partner at Contract added, “Once we figured that fresh Ayurveda works at a cellular level, the idea of cells coming alive and breathing life into beauty was seamless. The stylised visualisation brings together modern sensibility on one side and the foundational message of potent Ayurveda on the other, a depiction that we believe is completely new in the ‘natural & ayurvedic’ story telling space.”