Narayana Health campaign highlights importance of expert care for critical illnesses

New Delhi: Narayana Health’s latest campaign “Apno Ki Fikr” focuses on critical specialities such as Oncology, Neurosciences, and Renal Sciences—areas where timely, expert care can make all the difference.

The campaign highlights the importance of seeking the right intervention, reassuring families that expert care is always available when needed.

The Apno Ki Fikr campaign weaves together relatable, heartfelt stories about loved ones taking that crucial first step in seeking expert care for issues like Oncology, Neurosciences, and Renal Sciences.

Ashish Bajaj, Group Chief Marketing Officer at Narayana Health, said, “Narayana Health remains rooted in its core belief: healthcare should be about the people you care about. We want to ensure that families across India know they can rely on us for the highest standards of care. This campaign reinforces our mission of compassionate, expert treatment that people can count on, every day.”

Abhishek Misra, Country Head - Brand & Marketing at Narayana Health, added, “We’re taking this opportunity to talk directly to our audiences, reminding them that healthcare isn’t something to put off. The stories in this phase reflect real experiences — from battling cancer to navigating complex neurological or kidney diseases. We want people to know that at Narayana Health, they have access to specialised, compassionate care at every step of their journey.”

The films: