Narayana Health addresses “Apno Ki Fikar”

Delhi: Narayana Health has rolled out its latest multilingual 360-degree campaign, ‘Apno Ki Fikr,’ aiming to highlight its all-encompassing care expertise.

The core message of the campaign lies in timely intervention, with each story culminating in a loved one taking the initiative to search and connect with Narayana Health’s.

Each film in the campaign shows a loved one stepping up to seek timely care for their family member, highlighting the convenience of Narayana Health’s toll-free helpline number and the ease of access to its specialists.

Commenting on the campaign, Ashish Bajaj, Group Chief Marketing Officer at Narayana Health, stated, “This campaign represents a significant milestone in our journey as a multi-specialty healthcare provider. From our humble origins as a single speciality hospital, Narayana Health has evolved into an integrated healthcare network offering comprehensive care across 30+ specialties. The emotional resonance of the campaign, “Apno Ki Fikr,” underscores Narayana Health’s commitment to offering compassionate, specialized care for every medical concern.”.

Abhishek Misra, Country Head - Brand and Marketing at Narayana Health, added " This slice-of-life campaign pivots on the insight that people face health struggles but often procrastinate seeking care. Through these films, we aim to showcase not only the comprehensive medical treatment available at Narayana Health for every healthcare need, but also highlight the convenience of reaching out to us through our toll-free helpline number, providing immediate access to our network of specialists. Narayana Health’s comprehensive approach to healthcare is reinforced through this campaign, offering a peace of mind irrespective of the health issues.”