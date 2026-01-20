New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police has released a cyber awareness short film featuring actor Nana Patekar as part of its ongoing efforts to address cyber fraud through public outreach.

The initiative follows directions issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to strengthen the prevention of cybercrime across the state. Acting on these instructions, Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna identified cybercrime control and public awareness as operational priorities, as per the news reports.

The short film highlights the risks associated with so-called “digital arrest” scams. It was inspired by a real incident reported in Kanpur, in which a citizen avoided fraud by refusing to comply with intimidation tactics used by scammers.

In the film, Patekar portrays a vigilant citizen, while actor Leena Sharma plays his wife. Kishore Soni appears in the role of a fake “cyber inspector” attempting to extort money, and Adil Irani portrays a genuine police inspector. The film was directed by filmmaker Raj Shandilya, who has previously directed Dream Girl and Dream Girl 2.

The script was written by Rahul Srivastava, DGP PRO and social media in-charge of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Watch here: