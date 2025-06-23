Myntra’s M-Now campaign turns fashion and beauty emergencies into everyday comedy

New Delhi: Myntra has unveiled a new campaign for its expedited delivery service, M-Now. Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the campaign comprises two ad films featuring actors Vihaan Samat and Sumukhi Suresh, alongside influencers Sakshi Shivdasani and Ayesha Kanga. The ads present everyday fashion and beauty emergencies through a comedic lens, highlighting M-Now's 30-minute delivery promise across Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai.

The campaign features scenarios where last-minute outfit or makeup fixes are required, positioning M-Now as a solution for quick turnarounds. The ad films rely on the relatability of their cast, Samat and Suresh bring in their experience as actors with a strong youth connect, while Shivdasani and Kanga resonate with Gen Z audiences through their digital content.

Speaking about the campaign, Abhishek Gour, Senior Director, Marketing, Myntra, said, “At Myntra, our vision is to redefine fashion with seamless, on-demand solutions for today’s fast-paced lifestyles. M-Now embodies this by delivering trend-first fashion and beauty essentials starting ~30 minutes across Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. This new campaign blends humour with our promise of speed and style, positioning M-Now as the go-to for looking great, anytime, anywhere, without any compromises.”

The first ad film is set in a courtroom, where Vihaan Samat and Sumukhi Suresh arrive in pyjamas and slippers just before being called to testify. With time running out, they turn to M-Now for quick outfit fixes, transforming the chaotic moment into a runway-like scene as fashion suggestions pour in from all sides.

The second film follows Sakshi Shivdasani and Ayesha Kanga at a police station, where they’re about to have their mugshots taken. Unprepared and barefaced, they scramble to order makeup essentials using M-Now, attempting to salvage their public image at the last minute.

Reflecting on his experience with the campaign, Vihaan Samat said, “What really drew me to this campaign was the way it blends humour with those moments of unexpected urgency we all face. We’ve all had situations where we’re racing against time to look good, whether it’s for an important meeting, an event, or even just to feel confident. The campaign captures that feeling perfectly, showing how fashion and beauty fixes can be just a tap away when you need them the most. It was a lot of fun bringing these moments to life and working with Myntra to create something lighthearted, relatable, and stylish.”

Sumukhi Suresh added, “I loved being part of a campaign that brought together style and spontaneity. Lately, I have found confidence in fashion and how much it has helped me express myself and it’s a bonus that this campaign’s narrative leans into humour while being relatable and reaching a wider audience.”

Mahima Mathur, Creative Director at DDB Mudra, commented, “Working on this campaign was a blast. We’ve all had those emergency fashion or beauty moments where superfast delivery would’ve been a game-changer. This campaign taps into that real, relatable rush, blending urgency and style in the best way.”

