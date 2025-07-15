Myntra’s ‘It’s You 2.0’ considers how everyday fashion choices reflect inner growth

New Delhi: Myntra has launched a new brand campaign titled ‘It’s You 2.0’, based on stories of how everyday fashion choices shape personal identity and expression.

Through three short films, the campaign presents moments drawn from daily life, focusing on themes such as authenticity, ambition, and self-assurance, ideas the platform associates with its offering of trend-forward fashion.

The narratives feature individuals from both metropolitan and smaller towns, highlighting Myntra’s growing consumer base beyond major cities. The stories position fashion not just as a means of dressing but as a tool for articulating personal change and aspiration. The films also reinforce the platform’s messaging around offering original and contemporary brands for varied needs, from casual everyday looks to more occasion-driven styles.

“At Myntra, we see fashion as a powerful enabler of self-expression, confidence, and transformation, especially for a new generation of style-conscious consumers emerging from every corner of India. With the ‘It’s You 2.0’ campaign, we spotlight relatable, aspiration-led stories that reflect the evolving fashion journeys of our audiences—be it discovering confidence, embracing individuality, or stepping into new roles. Each narrative underscores our commitment to offering 100% original, trend-forward styles at compelling value, helping customers express their identity and navigate life with authenticity and ease,” said Abhishek Gour, Senior Director, Marketing, Myntra.

The campaign also reflects a strategic focus on deepening engagement with audiences in smaller cities, where interest in fashion and beauty is rising rapidly. By showcasing stories of style-led confidence from diverse contexts, Myntra looks to align with the evolving consumer mindset in these regions.

Adarsh Atal, Chief Creative Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions, added, “To take the brand to more cohorts and newer audiences in the country, we relied on what fashion means to our large consumer base. We distilled it down to, that fashion isn’t just about what you wear, it’s about how it can transform your life. Fashion makes you feel like you’ve arrived, makes you stand out or even gives you the agency that you otherwise feel you don’t have. And so our campaign shows slices of life stories where Myntra is the vehicle that takes you from where you are to where you want to be. Myntra then becomes not just a destination for clothes, but a place that makes consumers a newer, better version of themselves – and hence our creative articulation for this campaign makes you - You 2.0.”

The films are currently live across digital and social platforms.

Watch the campaign films:

