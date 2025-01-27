Myntra’s ‘Fashion With Caution’ ad features Triptii Dimri, Ranbir Kapoor and Sushant Singh

New Delhi: Myntra has launched its latest campaign, ‘Fashion With Caution’, a witty take on the wild and often hilarious reactions stylishly dressed individuals face when sporting trendy outfits.

With this, Myntra also introduced its newest ambassador, Triptii Dimri, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and Sushant Singh.

Known for her elegance and her popularity among the masses, Triptii joins the ranks of Myntra’s star-studded celebrity ambassadors with others being Shahrukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar.

The campaign brings together humour, relatability, and Myntra’s unparalleled range of fashion offerings to highlight how effortlessly chic dressing is now, while also being within reach for all.

Myntra’s ‘Fashion With Caution’ campaign humorously depicts everyday scenarios where being dressed in Myntra’s trendiest collections unknowingly causes amusing chaos in the surroundings. Whether it's turning heads at airports or inspiring new styles in salons, the campaign showcases how Myntra makes fashion accessible and stylish.

The campaign features relatable and laugh-out-loud moments that showcase Myntra’s extensive catalogue of Indian wear, celebrity-inspired looks, and international brands. It highlights how Myntra’s trendy collections are making people look their best for every occasion—from work to salons to airports—but with a fun reminder: “With Myntra, looking fashionable is so easy that you will have to #FashionWithCaution.

The narrative humorously follows Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri through a series of amusing mishaps sparked by their stylish appearances. Ranbir’s sharp office formals, delivered through Myntra’s M-Express service, cause a chain of events—accidental tea spills and envious glances. At the airport, his celebrity-inspired look creates such a buzz that one woman even topples over a trolley. Meanwhile, Triptii stuns in her elegant ethnic and evening wear, leaving everyone captivated, all thanks to Myntra’s Shop by Occasion feature. From gym fits and co-ord sets to office wear, casual ensembles, and ethnic styles, Myntra’s collections effortlessly enhance style while adding a touch of light-hearted charm to everyday moments, with diverse options that offer great value.

Adding to the wit, Sushant Singh steps in as the charismatic reporter of these ‘fashion crimes’. In his quintessential style, he narrates these entertaining situations — where a trendy outfit sparks unexpected reactions, from mistaken identities to surprising outcomes in various everyday scenarios. The films capture the hilarity and charm of everyday moments transformed by Myntra’s fashion-forward offerings, proving that while looking trendy is easy, living fashionable might require a touch of caution!

Ranbir Kapoor said, “Fashion is so much more than just clothes, it's a reflection of your personality and the confidence you carry. Myntra has made it incredibly easy for everyone to discover and embrace their unique style. What I love about this campaign is how it brings fashion to life in such a playful and relatable way, reminding us that looking good can sometimes create moments of unexpected fun and excitement. From sharp office formals to effortless airport looks, Myntra ensures you’re always prepared to make an impression. Being part of this campaign has been an amazing journey, showcasing how fashion can transform not just how you look, but how you feel.”

Triptii Dimri, added, “ I’m thrilled to be a part of Myntra’s journey to make fashion accessible, relatable, and aspirational. Being part of the ‘Fashion With Caution’ campaign was an amazing experience. Fashion is not just about looking good it’s about feeling good, and Myntra makes that effortless. From elegant ethnic wear to trendy evening outfits, the collections bring versatility and vibrancy to everyone’s wardrobe. This campaign captures the magic of how the right outfit can transform not only your look but also your day. It was so much fun to add a humorous spin to fashion, showing that style is not just a choice but a personality statement. Myntra makes dressing for any occasion simple, stylish, and super exciting!”

Abhishek Gour, Director, Brand Marketing, Myntra, said, “At Myntra, our mission has always been to make fashion more inclusive, accessible, and innovative. With the ‘Fashion With Caution’ campaign, we’ve taken a fun and fresh approach to highlight how Myntra’s diverse catalogue which enables you to look as fashionable as a celebrity, coupled with features like M-Express delivery is revolutionizing the way people experience fashion. Ranbir, Triptii, and Sushant bring the perfect blend of charm, relatability, and energy to this campaign, showing how fashion can empower and entertain at the same time. We’re proud to offer something for everyone and help our customers embrace their style confidently while enjoying a dose of lighthearted fun. Fashion is transformative, and with Myntra, you’re always ready for the spotlight.”

