Myntra’s EORS campaign turns Ad making on its head

New Delhi: For the 22nd edition of its End of Reason Sale (EORS), Myntra has taken a markedly unconventional advertising route. The latest campaign features a behind-the-scenes-style film that steers clear of the typical glitz of fashion commercials, instead placing actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and director Farah Khan in a comedic setup where the advertisement itself becomes secondary.

The premise revolves around a chaotic shoot where the stars are tasked with random, unrelated chores — from chopping onions to playing dumb charades — under Farah Khan’s direction. The idea: when the deals are strong enough, the ad doesn’t need to be.

As Adarsh Atal, Chief Creative Officer at Tilt Brand Solutions, explained, “Each year we try and push the boundary to bring a fresh take on one of the biggest Myntra sales of the year, EORS. This year, the sale proposition in itself — Lowest Prices Guaranteed — gave us a simple yet provocative insight.”

This concept aligns with the campaign’s broader intention to let the offers speak for themselves. “EORS 22 is all about letting the deals speak for themselves. This campaign breaks away from convention, with Shah Rukh, Kiara, and Farah bringing humor and charm to a behind-the-scenes concept where the ad takes a backseat to the unbeatable value on offer,” said Kejal Parekh, Associate Director, Marketing, Myntra.

Farah Khan, who directed the film, remarked on the creative freedom the project offered: “Collaborating with Myntra on this campaign was a refreshing change from the usual. The idea that the event markets itself without needing a conventional ad was both bold and brilliant."

Actor Kiara Advani also spoke about the experience: “It’s always fun to be part of an out-of-the-box campaign like EORS — one that pushes boundaries while keeping things light and relatable.”

The campaign went live ahead of the End of Reason Sale, which begins on 31st May, with early access for some users from 30th May. The sale includes products across various categories, such as clothing, beauty, home, and accessories, from a wide range of brands. Delivery options vary by location, with faster services available in select cities.

Watch the campaign film: