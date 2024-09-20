Myntra unveils Big Fashion Festival with 3X Karan Johars, Ranbir and Kiara

New Delhi: Myntra has unveiled its latest marketing campaign for its festive fashion event, the Big Fashion Festival (BFF).

The campaign features Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, and Ranbir Kapoor, showcasing Myntra's '3X' offer through brands/sellers/bank offerings. The event is set to go live on September 26, 2024.

In both the films, Johar is seen with his two doppelgangers, whom he has auditioned. When questioned by Kapoor and Advani in their respective films about the reasoning behind his doubles, Johar explains it's because of Myntra's 3X offer through brands/sellers/bank offerings, which provides three layers of offers.

His take in the film, "more saving means more shopping" offers laughter, contrasting with Kapoor and Advani’s initial confusion that quickly turns into genuine enthusiasm over the exciting offerings during Myntra's Big Fashion Festival.

The films conclude with both Kapoor and Advani rushing to avail themselves of these offers.

Speaking on the campaign, Kejal Bharat Parekh, Associate Director, Marketing, Myntra, said, "Upon the arrival of the festive season, customers look forward to shopping the latest festive fashion which is not just trendy but also at great value. With the Big Fashion Festival, Myntra is pushing the boundaries of what a shopping event can offer. Our innovative 3X offer construct is designed to maximize value for our customers. The campaign, led by some of India’s biggest fashion icons, Ranbir, Kiara and Karan, conveys the message with wit at the core. This campaign is about making premium fashion fun, accessible, and irresistible, and we look forward to our customers’ response."

Speaking of the campaign, Johar said, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival campaign. Collaborating with Myntra is always a joy because they continuously push creative boundaries, making fashion more fun and accessible. This campaign is all about celebrating style in an innovative way, and I’m excited for everyone to experience the energy and excitement we’ve brought to life."

Speaking on the campaign, Advani said, "Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival is all about amplifying your style with their 3x offers. I’m thrilled to be a part of it, as fashion plays an important role in my life, and Myntra’s commitment to making premium fashion accessible to everyone is truly commendable. It’s been a fantastic collaboration, and I’m sure shoppers will love what we’ve created."

Speaking on the campaign, Kapoor said, “Joining Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival has been an amazing experience. The campaign brings together a vibrant mix of style and fun. I’m excited to see how this campaign resonates with fashion enthusiasts and enhances their shopping experience.”

Creative Credits:

Agency - Tilt Brands Solutions

Director - Abhijit Sudhakar

DOP - Jay Oza

CCO - Adarsh Atal

Creative directors: Aishwarya Mahurkar & Jonaki Guha

Production House - Zigzag