Myntra launches new ‘Fashion Ki Adalat’ campaign for Women’s Day

New Delhi: Myntra has launched a new campaign, ‘Fashion Ki Adalat,’ for this Women’s Day, featuring digital creators Sakshi Sindwani, Ruhee Dosani, Meghna Kaur, and actress Archana Puran Singh.

As per Myntra, the campaign focuses on the scrutiny women face for their fashion and beauty choices and aims to celebrate those who set trends instead of following them. The campaign is executed as a courtroom spoof.

Sunder Balasumbramanian, Chief Marketing Officer, Myntra, said, “This Women's Day, Myntra celebrates the boundless power of self-expression. We believe fashion and beauty are not mere adornments but potent tools for women to reclaim their narratives and defy societal expectations.”

He added, “We're committed to fostering a world where women feel inspired to challenge the status quo, confidently craft their unique stories, and embrace their individuality unapologetically. By democratising access to diverse styles, championing inclusivity, and leveraging technology for personalised discovery, Myntra strives to cultivate a community where women are encouraged to experiment, innovate, and fearlessly embody their true strength and beauty.”

The ad film is set in a courtroom of fashion and turns the scrutiny faced by women into legal accusations. Singh is cast as a judge.

Each influencer faces trial for a ‘fashion crime’ that challenges certain norms. Sindwani, is accused of flaunting her curves, and Kaur is accused of wearing bold outfits and makeup ‘like a filter,’. Dosani is accused of ‘stealing from men’s wardrobes’ by wearing oversized clothes.

After hearing all the rebuttals, Singh gives the final verdict, saying, “Tumhe kya pehnna hai, yeh sirf tum decide karogi! Fashion ka size, gender, umar nahi hota. Fashion ke kanoon mein sab jaiz hai!”

Creative Credits:

Agency: Ideaz Farm

Production House: Ideaz Farm

Director: Yash D

Producer: Ekta Taak

Talent Agency: Collective Artists Network

Watch the Film: