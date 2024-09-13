Mygate urges to ‘go beyond’ physical keys for home security

Delhi: Mygate has recently unveiled its 'Go Beyond' campaign.

The campaign revolves around its newly launched Mygate Locks. With these locks, the company believes that homeowners can transcend physical keys, eliminate the uncertainty of who’s at the door, and break free from the constraints of being physically present to manage access.

Through a series of three films, the campaign illustrates the everyday moments where Mygate Locks make a difference.

Abhishek Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of Mygate, stated, “Mygate Locks are designed to break free from the limitations of traditional security measures, empowering users to experience an elevated, smarter way of living. This campaign reflects our vision of pushing the boundaries of innovation to enhance everyday living and allow users to take charge of their security.”

Shreyans Daga, Co-founder and CTO, added, “Our campaign showcases how Mygate Locks leverage cutting-edge technology to solve real-life challenges faced by homeowners. Each creative film highlights everyday moments where our technology brings value, emphasizing how Mygate Locks make life simpler, safer, and more connected. We are excited to introduce our smart locks to the market and look forward to transforming how people experience security at home."