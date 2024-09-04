MS Dhoni ‘vrooms’ his way out of EMotorad’s garage

New Delhi: EMotorad launched its brand new campaign, ‘Dil Se Aawaaz Ayegi.’

The ad stars cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and showcases the brand's foldable and fat-tyred e-cycle, Doodle V3.

In the ad, Dhoni is seen in a garage surrounded by various bikes, imitating the unique sounds each one makes, like ‘vroom vroom’ and ‘vaun vaun.’

Dhoni asks, "What sound will your cycle make?" To which an EMotorad representative responds, "Dil se aawaaz ayegi", transitioning to a scene of Dhoni riding the e-cycle going ‘’weeeeeee’ ‘woooooooo.’

On the campaign, Aditya Oza, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer at EMotorad, said, "’Dil se Aawaz aayegi' is more than just a tagline; we wanted to highlight what it feels like riding our bikes. And across everyone we spoke to after their first ride, their expression was a feeling of joy! With every campaign we create, we aim to instill the soul of the brand and express it through our content. Good advertising and great products have one thing in common: They evoke emotions, and that’s what our latest campaign is about. What's even more remarkable is our partnership with MS Dhoni and doing all crazy things with us in such a sporty manner. We couldn't be prouder to have the ultimate brand ambassador, who is not only an investor but also remains our Captain Cool forever.”

The campaign was released on their previous 'Bole Jo Koyal' campaign featuring Dhoni.