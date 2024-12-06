MS Dhoni says, "Dreams don’t need PIN codes” in new Allen ad

New Delhi: Allen, the foundational and supplemental learning platform, has partnered with cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

This collaboration highlights the pivotal role that expert guidance plays in achieving success, whether in academics or sports.

Known for his journey from Ranchi to the international cricket stage, Dhoni’s association with Allen reflects the institute’s belief that no dream is beyond reach when one has the right preparation.

Allen Online harnesses the power of technology and personalisation to bring the institute’s 36+ years of expertise directly to students’ homes.

MS Dhoni said, "Dreams don’t need PIN codes when Allen Online is by your side. If a boy from Ranchi can conquer the world, I truly believe that success is possible with the right dedication, guidance, and mindset—no matter where you come from.”

The campaign film, set at a chai tapri (tea stall), captures the essence of small-town aspirations. It features Dhoni surprising a group of students discussing their JEE and NEET plans. In his trademark style, Dhoni encourages them to pursue their dreams and introduces them to Allen Online—a platform that brings expert faculty and resources to students across the country. This platform has already been instrumental in helping students secure seats in IITs and top government medical colleges.

Nitin Kukreja, CEO of Allen Career Institute, said, “MS Dhoni represents resilience, focus, and excellence—the very qualities Allen strives to instill in every student. His journey to captaining India to World Cup glory proves that when ambition is matched with the right guidance, anything is possible. Together with Dhoni, we are breaking down barriers of geography and access, ensuring that students from every corner of India can compete on a level playing field.”

Abha Maheshwari, CEO of Allen Online, added, “Technology has transformed education, making it a great equaliser by overcoming challenges related to location and access. With Allen Online, we bring the same trusted guidance and academic excellence from our classrooms directly to students’ screens. The results speak for themselves: Allen Online delivered outstanding results in 2024, with an AIR 69 in IIT. Additionally, 112 of our online students secured places at top IITs, and more than 100 online live course students will be joining government medical colleges.

The ad: