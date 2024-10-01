MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and Smriti Mandhana add glitz to Gulf Oil’s film

New Delhi: Gulf Oil Lubricants India has announced the launch of its ad film that breaks traditional advertising norms by embracing a full-fledged movie format. The campaign, centered on the theme "Har Kadam Berok" - stars Gulf's brand ambassador MS Dhoni, alongside cricketing players Hardik Pandya and Smriti Mandhana.

The ad film, titled "The Unstoppables"—treated and promoted like a Bollywood blockbuster—features everything from theatrical release to music launch, teasers, and a grand premiere.

Commenting on this novel approach, Ravi Chawla, MD and CEO of Gulf Oil Lubricants India, said, “Our long-standing relationship with MS Dhoni as a brand ambassador has been immensely successful. This time, the idea was to take it a step further by bringing all three of our ambassadors—Dhoni, Hardik, and Smriti—together for a campaign that reflects their unstoppable spirit, much like our products. Their synergy on screen embodies the unstoppable energy that Gulf stands for. This campaign is rooted in our brand ethos, ‘Together, we’re unstoppable,’ and we wanted to do something different with our three superstars. What better way to do that than through the format of a Bollywood movie? This campaign is a bold step in redefining advertising in our industry, and by creating an ad that feels like a movie, we aim to capture the imagination of our audience and truly reflect the values of our brand and our growing nation."

Amit Wadhwa, CEO of Dentsu Creative, the agency behind the campaign, shared insights into the creative vision, "Our goal was to create a disruptive and memorable advertising experience. We took inspiration from Bollywood and brought cinematic storytelling into this ad film. The result is something we believe will resonate deeply with the audience. By blending Gulf’s powerful brand narrative with the excitement of a short action film, we’ve created an ad campaign that not only captures attention but also leaves a lasting impact."