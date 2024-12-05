Mrunal Thakur stars in Taneira’s ‘For Beautiful Beginnings’ campaign

New Delhi: Weddings are a medley of emotions, a fusion of the past and the start of a new chapter where love transcends boundaries and new stories unfold. Taneira, a Tata product, has captured the spirit of this universal journey with its latest campaign, ‘For Beautiful Beginnings’.

Featuring Mrunal Thakur among others, the campaign tells the tale of a bride crossing the threshold of her childhood home, taking along the echoes of a myriad of memories and embracing the promise of her new life filled with endless possibilities—an experience shared across the diverse cultural landscapes of India.

Through the campaign, Taneira has paid homage to the profound wave of emotions that unites brides regardless of region or tradition while highlighting the unique nuances that define their journeys. In this moment, the bride is not just draped in a saree; she is enveloped in the dreams, memories and hopes of everyone she holds dear. Across the seven regions captured in Taneira’s ‘For Beautiful Beginnings’ campaign, the bride’s saree, though diverse in fabric, drape, and design, becomes a universal companion on her journey of transformation.

‘For Beautiful Beginnings’ celebrates the cultural lineage woven into the fabric of this sacred moment with a collection that represents our timeless traditions blending the deep-rooted richness of our country’s craft culture with contemporary design interpretations and modern colourways. True to the brand philosophy, the collection celebrates pure, authentically sourced fabrics with a differentiated design language. Taneira also offers zari certifications, ensuring the bride embodies the true essence of heritage on her big day. Extending the celebrations to the entire wedding entourage, the sarees in the wedding range offer an array of options that suit different roles and personalities. Whether it is the bride’s best friend, the grooms’ mother, or a cousin playing a key part in the celebration, there is a saree for every woman who shares this joyous occasion along with the couple.

Shalini Gupta, General Manager, Taneira, said, “At Taneira, we believe that every bride’s journey is a celebration of tradition and transformation. Our campaign is an expression of the sentiments, memories and dreams that shape her path, emotions that, despite cultural nuances, unites brides across the country. Our wedding range reflects this ethos, offering a curated selection of sarees that preserve and promote our textile traditions while embracing each bride’s uniqueness. Each piece is crafted to become a part of the bride’s legacy, woven with love, pride and promise of Beautiful Beginnings.”

Each saree in Taneira’s wedding collection comes with a history and story of its own. From the regal white and red Kanjeevaram draped by the Kannadiga Bride to the vibrant red Kanjeevaram intricately woven with silver and gold motifs worn by the Tamil bride, each piece is a reflection of regional pride and grace.

The Telugu bride is enveloped in the resplendent tissue Kanjeevaram where delicate floral motifs dance across the fabric like memories in the making while the lustrous Paithani saree replete with motifs of flora and fauna- encapsulates the beauty of the Maharashtrian heritage.

From the opulent Banarasi Saree, enhanced with delicate minakari accents for the North Indian bride to the rich red Banarasi saree adorned by the Bengali bride, embellished with paisley and floral buttis in a luxurious blend of silver-gold zari, echoes the splendour and timeless elegance of the region. Meanwhile, the resplendent Gharchola with its vibrant patterns and symbolic checkered motifs, weaves a tale of celebration also capturing the collective joy of the community.

The campaign film: