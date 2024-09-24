MrMed brings medicines on a budget

Delhi: MrMed has launched its second digital campaign with the message: "Dava budget mein bhi hai, aur pahunch mein bhi"— medicines that are both affordable and accessible,” in collaboration with Filmy Fiction.

Devashish Singh, co-founder and CEO of MrMed, commented on the inspiration behind the campaign, “At MrMed, we believe that access to quality cancer care should never be a privilege but a right. Our mission is to empower patients by providing affordable medications, ensuring that no one has to face the burden of cancer treatment alone. Together, we can change the narrative around cancer care.”

Prasun Jindal, the Director at Filmy Fiction, said, “In developing the MrMed advertisement, we prioritised building a narrative around the actual experiences of their customers. This helped create a compelling story, fulfilling our intention of going beyond just product advertisement. Ultimately, the vision is not limited to traditional marketing. It's about creating a community that supports and uplifts one another.”