Move over sweets, Bellavita suggests perfume gifting options

New Delhi: Bellavita launched its latest advertising campaign, aiming to redefine the culture of gifting with its luxurious perfume gift sets. This campaign aims to position Bellavita’s curated fragrance collections as a sophisticated and memorable alternative to the traditional sweet boxes that dominate the gifting landscape in India.

Through the campaign, Bellavita introduces a take on the lack of gifting options in India. The campaign narrative is structured as a conversation between a family and a modern AI chat agent, peppered with banter on how homogenous gifting is in India.

Ashutosh Taparia, Board Member and Managing Director of Guardian Group, Bellavita's holding company, commented, “Gifting is intrinsic to Indian culture. The Indian calendar is dotted by a long list of festivals & the culture of exchange of gifts between & within families. We believe fragrances render as great gifting choices over existing traditional sweets & chocolates both from a healthy-living perspective and also as a longer lasting alternative.”

“Bellavita has always stood for making the entire country smell amazing,” said Aakash Anand, Founder of Bellavita. “And with this new campaign, we aim to introduce a fresh perspective on gifting while celebrating beauty and elegance. Eventhough traditional sweet boxes have been a staple, our perfume sets offer a unique and refined alternative that allows individuals to express their appreciation and love in a more personalised and luxurious way.”

Lovkesh Kapoor, Board Member and CEO of Guardian Group commented, “Bellavita’s products are positioned as affordable luxuries made with world-class ingredients. These exact qualities make Bellavita's products as cherishable gifts. We believe the young generation is constantly seeking opportunity to express themselves, seeking choice and is uncompromising on utility and value. Bellavita perfumes score higher than all gifting choices with these expectations”

The ad film was conceptualised by Sidhant Mago, directed by Neal Massey & produced by Pick Films.