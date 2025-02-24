Mountain Dew brings together Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan for an ad

New Delhi: Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India’s beverage brand, has launched a new campaign. With Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassadors, the brand aims to build on its “Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai” ethos—which means victory lies beyond fear. According to Mountain Dew, the duo features in a TVC that showcases that people can overcome any challenge that life throws their way through courage and camaraderie.

In the film, a group of friends can be seen on a cable car journey through snow-capped mountains. Suddenly, disaster strikes as the cables snap, sending the car tumbling towards a gorge. Hrithik and Salman then work side by side to avert disaster. The narrative aims to resonate with anyone who has ever faced fear.

Mountain Dew’s Brand Ambassador, Salman Khan said, “I’m excited to join hands with Mountain Dew as the face of the brand. The campaign’s message of embracing courage and facing fears resonates deeply with me. It’s about the power of camaraderie—having your friends by your side when things get tough and conquering challenges together. Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai is a powerful philosophy, and I’m thrilled to bring it to life.”

Brand Ambassador Hrithik Roshan added, “Mountain Dew has always stood for pushing limits and facing fears, which is something I truly connect with. This campaign is special because it highlights how courage isn’t just about going solo—it’s about the strength we find in each other. It’s a reminder that when we stand together, we can overcome any challenge. That’s what makes this campaign so powerful."

Akankshaa Dalal, Category Lead, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India, said, "Mountain Dew embodies fearlessness, and this campaign takes that to the next level by showcasing the power of camaraderie. Courage grows when challenges are faced together, and that’s something our audience truly connects with. Bringing Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan together for the first time isn’t just about their individual grit—it’s about the exciting energy they create as a team. This campaign is all about pushing limits, embracing challenges, and proving that with the right support, no fear is too big to conquer."

Indian film director Ali Abbas Zafar commented, "Directing the Mountain Dew campaign has been a power-packed experience. I absolutely loved directing Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan, and working with the brand was equally exhilarating. With "Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai," we are showcasing that courage grows when we face challenges together, proving that fear loses its hold when we unite. Every moment—whether collaborating with these stellar actors or with a brand that pushes boundaries—was deeply rewarding. I hope our film inspires you to embrace your own bold spirit."

The Creative Lead on the campaign, Vikram Pandey, Co-COO, Leo Burnett Agency, said, “Mountain Dew is known for its larger-than-life action spectacle and our latest film brings together not one but two of Bollywood’s biggest action icons Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan doubling the thrill factor. Rooted in the brand’s iconic philosophy of Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai, in this new film as Hrithik and Salman find themselves in a high-altitude, edge-of-the-cliff situation, fuelled by Mountain Dew, they turn fear into triumph, proving that fear stands no chance when you stand strong, together reminding audiences that when you have the right mindset—and the right partner—there’s no fear you can’t defeat."