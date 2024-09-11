Motul taps into its racing heritage for its car engine oil portfolio

New Delhi: Motul, a synthetic engine oil brand, announced the launch of its latest TV commercial (TVC) campaign. The campaign highlights Motul’s car engine oil product portfolio, featuring the newly launched 8000 Perfomax, 8000 SUV and the 300V.

The campaign's creative execution taps into Motul's racing heritage. The TVC aims to showcase how Motul enables vehicles to overcome road obstacles with the same ease as a race car on a track.

The obstacles in the commercial symbolise the challenges faced on Indian roads.

Commenting on the campaign, Nagendra Pai, CEO of Motul India and South Asia, said, “At Motul, we are committed to bringing the best of racing technology to everyday driving. Our latest TVC reflects this commitment by demonstrating how our products, particularly the 8000 Series (Perfomax & SUV) made for India, deliver a race-like performance in the most challenging local road conditions. We are thrilled to introduce our revamped range of high-performance engine oils to the Indian market, a testament to our ongoing dedication to innovation and excellence.”

Preetam Goswami, Director Marketing- Motul India and South Asia, added, “Through this campaign, we want to amplify Motul’s unique story of connecting racetrack to everyday road track. In the motorcycle segment, Motul’s premium fully synthetic engine oils are synonymous with cruising, racing & off-road bikes and the intent is to extend the same for our car engine oil range too. With Motul, superior engine protection is a given; but the brand promise is an enhanced driving experience that reflects the Motul’s motorsport heritage.”

Sameet Ali Soni, Executive Creative Director, VML commented on the campaign, “Motul is an iconic engine oil brand. However, it is often perceived as a brand that is available only for motorcycle engine oils. To break this misconception and increase awareness we felt why not leverage Motul’s association with motorsports. Even though people do not drive on racetracks daily; life is a race, and racetracks are aspirational for anyone driving cars. This commercial, uses the classic technique of juxtaposing the racetrack and the road. We shot the ad at the Buddh F1 Circuit in Greater Noida and had various hurdles that appear on the road like a handcart guy, animals and even a Baraat that actually come on the track, thus adding to the overall quirk and madness, while landing the point that you get a race-like performance from your car on road-like conditions.”