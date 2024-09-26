Motorola and Kriti Sanon dance to beats of ‘Rangeela Re’

New Delhi: Motorola launched a new TVC in India, starring brand ambassador Kriti Sanon as part of its festive campaign, “Hello Colours. Hello AI.”

The campaign highlights Motorola’s design through its ongoing global partnership with Pantone in the smartphone industry. For the festive period, Motorola introduced five new colour variants for its smartphones across different segments, namely - motorola edge 50 Pro, motorola edge50 Fusion, motorola edge50 Neo, moto g85 5G, and moto g64 5G specifically for the festive sale period.

The film is a modern recreation of the song “Rangeela Re” from the movie Rangeela. The film starts as Kriti Sanon hears the initial part of the song in the background “Yai re, Yai re.”

She turns around to identify where the sound is coming from and realises that it is coming from her motorola edge 50 Pro where we see an incoming call from Motorola on her phone, pulsing with colours. With a smile she walks on and is transported into the world of Motorola’s colours starting with a burst of Caneel Bay– the new colour of the edge 50 pro as her crew joins in, showcasing the phone’s True to Life colours and moto ai photo enhancement.

Post that the lights go out and she reappears in a green costume with the motorola edge 50 Fusion in Forest Green, dancing in a glowing jungle to highlight its low-light videography with the Sony LYTIA 700C sensor. Next, she receives a moto g85 in Viva Magenta, prompting the dancers’ costumes to shift colours. The scene reveals the 3D curved screen of the g85 as Kriti highlights the curves in her dance steps as well.

The scene transforms into the motorola edge50 neo in Nautical Blue, showcasing moto ai adaptive stabilisation for a shake free video. After this she is seen admiring the new and beautiful Berry Red colour of moto g64. The commercial ends with a frame showcasing all five phones, celebrating Motorola’s stunning new colour collection and adding excitement to festive moments.

Commenting on the campaign, Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing, APAC, Motorola, stated, “At Motorola we believe in being a lifestyle-tech brand that stands out in the smartphone category not just through its cutting-edge technology but also through its leadership in design. Our festive campaign is our endeavor to highlight Motorola's dedication to premium, stylish devices with vibrant colors, materials and finishes and with the most advanced technology and AI features. We found a great way to express it by recreating the symbolic ‘Rangeela re’ track with the charm of our brand ambassador Kriti Sanon. This campaign is more than introduction of colors; it embodies our core ethos. We aim to instill a sense of pride in Indian consumers, especially Gen Z, encouraging them to celebrate their individuality and express themselves with the trendsetting Motorola phones. Through our strategic partnership with Pantone, we continue to innovate in design and materials while reinforcing our leadership in meaningful AI advancements, particularly in camera technology and generative theming.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Sanon said, “As an artist, I find the blend of creativity, vibrant colours, and technology truly inspiring therefore it has been an exciting experience to explore this theme with Motorola. I’m proud to represent a brand known for its meaningful innovations, striking designs and advanced technology. Motorola embodies everything that today’s consumers seek: innovation, style, colour, performance, and functionality. I believe this campaign will truly resonate with the audience.”

Abhijeet Ray - National Creative Director, Dentsu Creative, said, "With the ‘Hello Colours, Hello AI’ campaign, we’ve found the perfect mix of nostalgia and new-age cool. Bringing back Rangeela Re with a fresh Motorola touch felt just right, blending the brand’s bold new colours with its smart AI tech. And having Kriti Sanon on board made it even more exciting, helping us create something that connects with today’s audience while giving a nod to the classics. It was a delight to do this with Motorola who have been the perfect partners in bringing this idea alive."