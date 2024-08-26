Motilal Oswal highlights importance of advice before investment

Delhi: Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) unveiled its brand campaign called ‘The Man From Motilal Oswal.’

Through dialogues, the character emphasises the challenges of building wealth, addressing real-life concerns and constraints of investors with messages such as, "Investment ke liye hum hain na," and warns people against tips by asserting "I don't give tips, only solid advice.”

He rounds up his advice by emphasising on the 3 R’s of investing—Research, Research, and Research. The 360° multimedia campaign will be featured across broadcast, print, OOH displays, and digital platforms.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has also announced the launch of their "Wealthline" number, 9234592345, a helpline for investors throughout India.

Sandeep Walunj, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, “With this creative campaign, Motilal Oswal aims to drive its differentiation & underline its leadership position. With a combination of originality, perceptive communication, and a distinct vision, The ‘Man from Motilal Oswal’ highlights the criticality of suitable advice before investors start their investment

journeys. As a Call to Action, it offers a helpline with requisite advice”

Varun Mundra, Senior Vice-President – Marketing, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, “At MOFSL, we are committed to providing advice that aspire investors towards long-term in potential Growth. This campaign touches upon the significant gap in financial literacy, even in urban areas. With ‘The Man From Motilal Oswal,’ we aim to address these gaps with research-backed insights.”

Motilal Oswal Financial Services also removed its Instagram bio, display picture, and over 4,000 posts. The company revealed that this activity created a wave of curiosity and discussion amongst the financial industry.

The company then unveiled a social media teaser featuring a silhouette with a hat and cryptic captions. They also shared cryptic audio notes to build intrigue before the campaign launch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYSfQBq8rBI

Credits:

Ramnik Chhabra, The Sweet Spot for the idea and creative inputs