Motilal Oswal Financial Services highlights pitfalls of misinformation in new ads

New Delhi: Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFS) has recently launched a campaign employing humour to illustrate how the absence of proper expertise and support can leave even seasoned professionals in difficult situations.

Through this creative approach, MOFS reinforces that for crucial financial decisions, reliable advice becomes even more essential.

The campaign has been conceptualised by Tonic Worldwide and brought to life by Piccolo Studios.

The series of six campaign films uses relatable scenarios depicting various individuals, from everyday people seeking dating advice or fitness guidance to skilled professionals like surgeons, golfers, drivers, and cricketers, receiving misleading counsel from unqualified sources.

These situations humorously showcase their frustration and surprise when faced with poor advice, while highlighting how RIISE ensures users always have access to ‘right advice’ through research-backed insights, dedicated advisors, and efficient, reliable trading options within a single application. Three films have been unveiled so far, and the remaining three will follow shortly.

The campaign will be strategically promoted across MOFS's digital platforms, with the primary objective of driving app downloads and increasing user engagement.

Sandeep Walunj, Executive Director and Group CMO, MOFS, said, “India’s equity markets are witnessing an unprecedented rise in retail participation. While this enthusiasm reflects growing financial awareness, many new investors enter the markets with limited knowledge and a misinformed appetite for risk. Fintech platforms have democratised access, but in doing so, they’ve also left a critical gap: the lack of credible, expert-driven investment guidance.

Motilal Oswal steps in to fill this void and stands as a trusted partner for investors who need to value research more than just convenience. This campaign reinforces our position as the go-to destination for informed investing, making us the natural first step in every investor’s journey.”

Chetan Asher, Founder and CEO, Tonic Worldwide, said, “In the investment world, the line between good and bad advice can mean the difference between prosperity and regret. Nobody understands this reality more intimately than investors themselves. With our latest campaign for RIISE, we've distilled the essence of 'right advice' into something both entertaining and impactful. These films capture relatable moments that mirror the everyday investment dilemmas people face, delivering both laughter and a powerful message. I'm confident that viewers will see themselves in these scenarios, making the value proposition of RIISE resonate on a personal level.”

Watch the films here: