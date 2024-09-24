Mother's Recipe drops Chutney Rap anthem

Delhi: Mother's Recipe has launched a Chutney Rap Anthem video that aims to capture the essence of how Mother’s Recipe Chatpata Chutneys elevate the flavors of Indian snacks. It showcases a wide range of snacks like samosas, paneer tikka, bhel puri, golgappa and more,

The rap’s chorus- “Snacks khane ka koi bhi ho dhang, Mother’s Recipe ho humesha sang”— aims to capture the essence of the campaign.

The Chutney Rap Anthem video features a mix of Indian faces and a range of snacks.

Commenting on the launch of the new Chutney Rap Anthem video, Sanjana Desai, Executive Director of Mother's Recipe, said, “At Mother's Recipe, innovation meets tradition. Our Chutney Rap Anthem is a fresh take on how we bring flavors to life. We wanted to connect with the younger audience by merging the vibrant street food culture of India with a modern twist, showing that no snack is complete without our chatpata chutneys."