Mother’s Recipe celebrates comfort of mother’s cooked food

New Delhi: Mother's Recipe, India’s homegrown ethnic food brand, has announced the launch of its first-ever brand film, aimed at showcasing the entire range of Mother’s Recipe products.

The 75-second ad ‘Pyaar Ka Swaad, Ab Har Koi Chakhega’ is aimed at depicting the emotional connection between a mother’s love and food made with love through the range of Mother’s Recipe products, targeting various categories of audience.

The film weaves together scenes from various life moments, each resonating with mother's affection. Through this narrative, Mother’s Recipe aims to draw parallels between this love and the comforting, flavourful experience of their product range. The film aims to emphasise how, no matter where you are, a simple taste can transport you back to your mother’s kitchen, making you feel loved and cherished.

Sanjana Desai, Executive Director of Mother's Recipe, said, "This is a big moment for Mother’s Recipe, as it’s our first-ever comprehensive brand film. We wanted to show the essence of a mother’s love and how our range of products can bring that warmth and care into every home. We believe that ‘Pyaar Ka Swaad, Ab Har Koi Chakhega’ will touch our audience’s hearts, reminding them that the love and comfort of home is always within reach, thanks to Mother’s Recipe."