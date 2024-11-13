Mosquito repellent brand Nippo Swooper asks consumers to switch from their existing brand

New Delhi: Indo National, known for its Nippo brand for over five decades, has launched Nippo Swooper Liquid Vaporiser Mosquito Repellent.

To promote the launch of the campaign, the brand has created an ad campaign in collaboration with Underdog.

The ad plays up the benefits of Nippo Swooper to encourage consumers to make the necessary switch.

In a market dominated by established brands, the campaign confronts the challenge with a provocative, tongue-in-cheek script that makes a strong case for why this change is essential.

The TVCs have been produced by Surbhi Bafna of Little Lamb Films and directed by Nobin Dutta. The campaign is being rolled out through digital, television, outdoor, print, and mass media activation to ensure broader visibility and engagement.

To ensure the product reaches every household, the company will leverage its extensive distribution network and robust omnichannel strategy, which includes 2.3 million retail outlets, along with a strong presence on e-commerce and quick commerce platforms.

Nippo Swooper’s launch marks the company's entry into the home care segment. This follows last year's brand refresh. The Swooper Vaporiser boasts an advanced Japanese Metofluthrin (MFT) formula.

Pavan Kumar, COO, Indo National, said, “From the time we have had a brand refresh we have been working on a host of categories where we can impact our consumers’ lives far more significantly and intimately. With Nippo Swooper we got just the opportunity we were looking for. Consider this our bold foray into the home care sector, driven by our commitment to enhancing public health and improving everyday living standards.”

BLN Prasad, VP Marketing, said, “Nippo Swooper with its advanced Japanese MFT formula and a refreshing sandalwood fragrance has the potential to revolutionise the fight against vector-borne diseases. We feel good about the fact that we have managed to blend cutting-edge innovation with old-world practicality, creating a product that we hope will find resonance with younger households.”

Vikram Gaikwad, Co-founder and CCO of Underdog, commented, “Breaking through the clutter of established brands requires a fresh approach and that was the starting point behind conceiving the framework of our campaign. I think we’ve managed to craft a proposition that not only engages but also effectively communicates the superior benefits of Nippo Swooper. We are also ensuring that every touchpoint with the consumer maintains the same spark of innovation.”

Vistasp Hodiwala, Co-founder and CCO Underdog, added, “Be it the delightfully irreverent script with its manga-style product window or the innovative print ad, we wanted to work out a launch package that firmly stood out within the ultra-competitive marketplace, and with a fraction of the budget the established players possess. With a client team which was open to the most inventive suggestions and had our back all the way, the task became so much simpler.”

Watch the film here: